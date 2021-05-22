Rogue realtors ready to appeal in Properties of the Villages case

A group of rogue realtors has filed a notice they will appeal a judge’s decision after a devastating blow in a federal case involving their former boss, Properties of the Villages.

Jason Kranz, Christopher Day, Angela Kranz, Nanette Elliott and Angie Taylor have given notice that they will appeal the decision of Judge James Moody rendered after a week-long trial in April in federal court in Tampa. The appeal will be filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. The notice was filed by attorney Jonathan Pollard, who represented the realtors in the trial.

Jason Kranz and Christopher Day, former top producers for Properties of The Villages, broke away in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty and later lured away fellow Properties of The Villages representatives, including Nanette Elliott, Angie Taylor, Kelly Shipes and Cynthia Hughes. Shipes and Hughes settled with Properties of The Villages prior to the beginning of the trial.

Last month, Judge Moody ordered the breakaway agents to pay $603,700 in damages to Properties of The Villages. It was a major victory for The Villages, which claimed the former sales representatives were in violation of independent contractor agreements that included non-compete clauses. In addition, Properties of The Villages is seeking $425,000 in attorneys’ fees from the former sales representatives.