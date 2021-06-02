Landscaper wanted in vandalism case arrested during trip to Trailwinds ER

A landscaper wanted in a vandalism case was arrested after seeking medical help at an emergency room at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.

Bradley Craig McCormic, 30, of Wildwood, was unresponsive after an apparent drug overdose and was transported Tuesday to the Ocala Health Trailwinds Village ER on County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed that McCormic was wanted in a Nov. 13 incident in which he allegedly vandalized two vehicles parked at a residence in Coleman. A 2012 Ford F-150 and a 2010 Mercury Mariner “had a white foam sprayed or applied into and onto various areas of the vehicles,” according to the arrest report. The owner of the Ford F-150 had to have the vehicle’s exhaust system replaced at a cost of $900.

McCormic was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

McCormic has a long history of arrests, including an arrest in 2014 on drug charges.