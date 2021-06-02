New Yorker with license revoked for DUI jailed after caught behind wheel

A New Yorker with a driver’s license revoked for for previous drunk driving convictions was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel.

David James Flood, 51, who lists a local address in Weirsdale, was driving a red utility vehicle on Monday at the intersection of County Road 462 and NE 43rd Way when he was pulled over and began acting “very nervous,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Flood presented the officer with a Florida identification card and said his Florida license is expired. He said, “he was having trouble getting his license back from New York,” the report said. A check revealed Flood has had two convictions for driving under the influence in Onondaga County in New York. He also has four felony convictions in New York for aggravated unlicensed driving. His driver’s license has been revoked in New York.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,000 bond.