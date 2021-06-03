Trail fees could be hiked at executive golf courses after heavy use during COVID-19

The Project Wide Advisory Committee is looking at increasing trail fees at executive golf courses in The Villages.

The golf courses took a beating during COVID-19 as golfers flocked to them during the lockdown. The pressure on the turf was exacerbated by the fact that four golf carts were used by foursomes as a preventative measure to lessen the chance of spreading the Coronavirus.

The golf courses experienced 450,000 additional “plays” during COVID-19, said District Manager Richard Baier.

“You can easily see the difference between this year and last year,” Baier said in regard to the wear-and-tear the golf courses sustained during the pandemic.

Director of Technology & Board Support Services Brittany Wilson said the trail fees haven’t been raised in 15 years.

District officials noted it will be important to hear from residents on the possibility of raising the trail fees.

As of June 1, four golf carts are no longer allowed for foursome at executive golf carts.