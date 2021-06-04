Teller at Citizens First Bank mistakenly gives customer extra $2,250

A man who thought he got lucky when a teller at Citizens First Bank mistakenly gave him an extra $2,250 in cash later found himself behind bars.

Glen Martin Davis, 47, of Summerfield went to the bank brach at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages on Tuesday and cashed a $250 check when the teller made a mistake and handed him $2,500 in cash, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The bank contacted Davis and asked him to return the money. He admitted that he knew the amount he had been given was incorrect, but “was unable to return the money due to having spent it already,” the deputy wrote in the report.

The deputy tracked Davis down on Thursday at his former place of employment, Red Sauce restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. The New York native was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.