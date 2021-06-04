74.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 4, 2021
type here...

Teller at Citizens First Bank mistakenly gives customer extra $2,250

By Meta Minton

Glen Martin Davis
Glen Martin Davis

A man who thought he got lucky when a teller at Citizens First Bank mistakenly gave him an extra $2,250 in cash later found himself behind bars.

Glen Martin Davis, 47, of Summerfield went to the bank brach at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages on Tuesday and cashed a $250 check when the teller made a mistake and handed him $2,500 in cash, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The bank contacted Davis and asked him to return the money. He admitted that he knew the amount he had been given was incorrect, but “was unable to return the money due to having spent it already,” the deputy wrote in the report.

The deputy tracked Davis down on Thursday at his former place of employment, Red Sauce restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. The New York native was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

  

Headlines

Home in The Villages subject of two deed compliance complaints

News
A home in The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning after two complaints were received about the property.
Read more

Teller at Citizens First Bank mistakenly gives customer extra $2,250

Crime
A man who thought he got lucky when a teller at Citizens First Bank mistakenly gave him an extra $2,250 in cash later found himself behind bars.
Read more

CDD 8 supervisors hold opposing views on future of PWAC

News
Two Community Development District 8 supervisors made it clear Friday that they have very different views on the future of the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

Two CDDs in The Villages approve budgets holding line on increases

News
Two community development district boards in The Villages approved budgets on Friday which hold the line on maintenance assessment fees paid by residents.
Read more

Woman with stolen Texas license arrested after car breaks down

Crime
A woman with a stolen Texas license plate was arrested after her car broke down on State Road 44.
Read more

More Headlines

Colony Publix shoppers have a chance to support Wildwood students

News
Shoppers at Publix at Colony Plaza will have a chance to lend support to Wildwood Middle High School students.
Read more

Eisenhower Recreation Center and sports pool to be closed for maintenance

News
The Eisenhower Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed Sunday for maintenance.
Read more

Big Cypress Recreation Center billiards room tables will be recovered

News
The Big Cypress Recreation Center’s billiards room will be closed for table re-covering. We've got the dates.
Read more

Man spotted sipping beer arrested at 7-Eleven in Wildwood

Crime
A man sipping a beer was arrested at the 7-Eleven convenience store in Wildwood.
Read more

Villager with Florida Friendly Landscaping admits he can’t keep up with yard

News
A Villager with Florida Friendly Landscaping admitted he can’t keep up with the work it requires to keep his high-dollar home in compliance with Community Standards.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth