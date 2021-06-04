83.6 F
The Villages
Friday, June 4, 2021
Woman with stolen Texas license arrested after car breaks down

By Meta Minton

Michelle Lee Engle
A woman with a stolen Texas license plate was arrested after her car broke down on State Road 44.

Michelle Lee Engle, 36, of Ocala, was with a male companion in the wee hours Friday morning in a blue 2000 Honda which had broken on State Road 44 at County Road 219, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A check revealed the Texas license plate on the vehicle had been reported as stolen.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog alerted on luggage in the vehicle.

A search of the car turned up three marijuana cigarettes and rolling papers.

Engle was arrested on charges of theft and possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

