Lady Lake Commission approves plan for Fourth of July fireworks display

The Lady Lake Commission has approved a proposal for a Fourth of July fireworks display.

The commission on Monday night considered a plan put forth by Mike Burske, head of the town’s Parks & Recreation Department.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. For a town our size, we should have a July 4th fireworks display,” said Mayor Ruth Kussard.

The first display would be targeted for July 4, 2023. The location being considered is the Little League ball field on Guava Street. It would be centrally located and visible from various areas of the town.

The Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce would be taking the lead in raising the money for the fireworks display.

“We would have to try and raise $40,000.00 for a good show,” Burske said.

The commission unanimously approved the idea of the fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day.