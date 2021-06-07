87.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 7, 2021
type here...

Lady Lake Commission approves plan for Fourth of July fireworks display

By Meta Minton

The Lady Lake Commission has approved a proposal for a Fourth of July fireworks display.

The commission on Monday night considered a plan put forth by Mike Burske, head of the town’s Parks & Recreation Department.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. For a town our size, we should have a July 4th fireworks display,” said Mayor Ruth Kussard.

The first display would be targeted for July 4, 2023. The location being considered is the Little League ball field on Guava Street. It would be centrally located and visible from various areas of the town.

The Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce would be taking the lead in raising the money for the fireworks display.

“We would have to try and raise $40,000.00 for a good show,” Burske said.

The commission unanimously approved the idea of the fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Leave the little white crosses alone

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont woman contends The Villages should leave the little white crosses alone.

When will Trumpublicans realize he is psychologically damaged?

A Village of McClure resident asks, “At what point do Trumpublicans realize that he is psychologically damaged and incapable of admitting that he lost the election?” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Put yard ornaments on a Villages-wide ballot

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to Editor, weighs in on the controversy over a little white cross and she suggests putting the question of “yard ornaments” on a Villages-wide ballot.

Let the little white cross stand

A Village of Pinellas reader responds to the plight of a Villages couple who is being sued by The Villages over their little white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is this Obama’s third term?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident asks if we are seeing Barack Obama’s third term as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris aim to “finish the job.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos