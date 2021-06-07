80.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 7, 2021
type here...

Split decision on fate of Historic tree at site of proposed 7-Eleven

By Meta Minton

The Lady Lake Commission rendered a split decision on the fate of a Historic tree that was to be cut down to make way for a car wash at a new 7-Eleven at a busy intersection in The Villages.

The commission on Monday night voted 3-2 to spare the tree at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Saving the tree essentially blocks the site plan for the 7-Eleven that would be built at the former site of the BP station and Kangaroo convenience store.

This historic tree will be coming down to make room for the entrance to a new car wash in The Villages
This Historic tree has been spared by a 3-2 vote of the Lady Lake Commission.

The developer of the site said it would be impossible to save the tree with the design of the new 7-Eleven which would include a 4,650-square-foot convenience store featuring a gas canopy with six fuel dispensing pumps and 24 fueling stations, 26 parking spaces, a 980-square-foot drive-through car wash and a dumpster enclosure.

The site plan would require enough room for cars to line up for the car wash.

Ed Freeman, a resident of Water Oak in Lady Lake, didn’t buy the excuse that the design could not accommodate the tree.

“There ought to be a little more creativity on this tree. It’s a bad intersection now. I don’t know what they are going to improve it by cutting down this tree,” Freeman said.

Commissioner Dan Vincent agreed.

“Surely there has to be some way to save that tree. It breaks my heart,” Vincent said.

He joined with Commissioners Paul Hannan and Jim Rietz in voting to save the tree. Mayor Ruth Kussard and Commissioner Tony Holden voted in favor of the variance that would have allowed the removal of the tree.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Leave the little white crosses alone

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont woman contends The Villages should leave the little white crosses alone.

When will Trumpublicans realize he is psychologically damaged?

A Village of McClure resident asks, “At what point do Trumpublicans realize that he is psychologically damaged and incapable of admitting that he lost the election?” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Put yard ornaments on a Villages-wide ballot

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to Editor, weighs in on the controversy over a little white cross and she suggests putting the question of “yard ornaments” on a Villages-wide ballot.

Let the little white cross stand

A Village of Pinellas reader responds to the plight of a Villages couple who is being sued by The Villages over their little white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is this Obama’s third term?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident asks if we are seeing Barack Obama’s third term as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris aim to “finish the job.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos