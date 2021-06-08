Lady Lake Driving Range renamed in honor of longtime volunteer

The Lady Lake Driving Range has been renamed in honor of a longtime volunteer.

Mayor Ruth Kussard on Monday night introduced a proclamation that renamed the popular driving range on Rolling Acres Road as “The Lady Lake Bob Johnson Legacy Driving Range.”

Johnson has been a volunteer at the driving range for nearly 30 years and served as its chief financial officer for 14 years.

“This person has always given service over self to the community,” Kussard said in the proclamation.

The name change was championed by the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club and American Legion Post 347.