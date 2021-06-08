93 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Lady Lake Driving Range renamed in honor of longtime volunteer

By Meta Minton

The Lady Lake Driving Range has been renamed in honor of a longtime volunteer.

Mayor Ruth Kussard on Monday night introduced a proclamation that renamed the popular driving range on Rolling Acres Road as “The Lady Lake Bob Johnson Legacy Driving Range.”

Lady Lake Mayor Ruth Kussard with the proclamation honoring Bob Johnson.

Johnson has been a volunteer at the driving range for nearly 30 years and served as its chief financial officer for 14 years.

“This person has always given service over self to the community,” Kussard said in the proclamation.

The name change was championed by the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club and American Legion Post 347.

