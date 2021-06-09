92.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
type here...

AAC agrees to limit golf cart travel on newly renovated executive course

By Meta Minton

The Amenity Authority Committee has agreed to limit golf cart travel on a newly renovated executive golf course in The Villages.

The nine-hole golf course is undergoing a $329,234 renovation, paid for by amenity money collected and overseen by the AAC.

When the pristine golf course reopens, it will be “cart path only” traffic unless a golfer has a “reasonable accommodation” or it is a Par 4 section of the course.

In the past, there has been more leeway for golfers at The Villages’ original golf course, located on the Historic Side.

When the Silver Lake course reopens, the change will be announced, following a decision reached Wednesday by the AAC.

AAC member Ann Forrester predicted residents will have an unfavorable reaction.

“To right off the bat, say you can’t use your golf cart, is a big deal,” Forrester said.

However, fellow AAC members agreed to push ahead with the change, in part because golf courses in The Villages have taken a beating due to surging use due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change will be communicated through signage and flyers.

AAC members agreed to monitor the reaction and listen to feedback from residents.

A reopening date has not been announced.

Headlines

Villager’s son with long criminal history arrested with heroin

Crime
A Villager’s son with a history of victimizing neighbors is back behind bars after his latest arrest.
Read more

Foursome claims victory at Sheriff Farmer’s annual golf tournament

News
Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer’s 22nd Annual Charity for Youth Golf Tournament, held this past weekend in The Villages, raised $67,000. We'll tell you who won the tourney.
Read more

AAC agrees to limit golf cart travel on newly renovated executive course

News
The Amenity Authority Committee has agreed to limit golf cart travel on a newly renovated executive golf course in The Villages.
Read more

AAC chairman airs concerns about arid condition of fitness trail

News
The chairman of the Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday raised concerns about the condition of the Springdale Fitness Trail in The Villages.
Read more

Village of Parkwood woman jailed after skipping court date in DUI arrest

Crime
A Village of Parkwood woman was jailed Tuesday after skipping a court date in a drunk driving arrest last year in The Villages.
Read more

More Headlines

Retired Villages Public Safety captain among those to serve on ambulance committee

News
A retired Villages Public Safety captain is among those who will serve on an ambulance committee in Sumter County. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the list of the full committee and it includes some prominent names.
Read more

Villager describes ‘nightmare’ situation after hospital ransomware attack

News
A Villager described a “nightmare” situation he endured as a result of the ransomware attack which has crippled computers at UF-Health The Villages Hospital and Leesburg Regional Medical Center.
Read more

Ford’s Garage to open at former Cody’s location in The Villages

News
Ford’s Garage will reportedly open a restaurant at a former Cody’s Original Roadhouse location in The Villages.
Read more

Barricades blocking traffic sabotaged at First Responders Recreation Center site

News
Barricades blocking traffic have been sabotaged at the First Responders Recreation Center site in The Villages.
Read more

Construction worker airlifted after accident at site in The Villages

News
A construction worker was airlifted after an accident at a site in The Villages.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth