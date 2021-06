A crash victim was airlifted after a head-on collision at noon Thursday on Micro Racetrack Road in Fruitland Park.

The head-on collision occurred on the busy rural roadway about 500 feet south of the intersection of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road.

One person was airlifted by a medical helicopter from the scene, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash briefly shut down Micro Racetrack Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate.