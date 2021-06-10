Villager jailed after turning himself in on warrant charging him in attack on ex-wife

A Villager has been jailed after turning himself in on a warrant charging him in an alleged attack on his ex-wife.

Lance William Horton, 53, who lives at 916 Beechwood Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake, turned himself in Tuesday at the Lake County Jail. He was booked on a charge of domestic battery and held $25,000 bond.

Horton’s ex-wife, who has been living with him, said that on May 20 she was asleep when Horton entered the room and dragged her out of bed, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She said that Horton, who was intoxicated, poured soda on her head and chest. She wasn’t initially able to provide a sworn statement to law enforcement due to her “nerves.”

However, Horton allegedly followed her to a restaurant on June 1 and told her, “You see, nothing happens to me.” Days later she followed up with law enforcement to proceed with the case.