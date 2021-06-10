93.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 10, 2021
type here...

Villager jailed after turning himself in on warrant charging him in attack on ex-wife

By Meta Minton

Lance William Horton
Lance William Horton

A Villager has been jailed after turning himself in on a warrant charging him in an alleged attack on his ex-wife.

Lance William Horton, 53, who lives at 916 Beechwood Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake, turned himself in Tuesday at the Lake County Jail. He was booked on a charge of domestic battery and held $25,000 bond.

Horton’s ex-wife, who has been living with him, said that on May 20 she was asleep when Horton entered the room and dragged her out of bed, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She said that Horton, who was intoxicated, poured soda on her head and chest. She wasn’t initially able to provide a sworn statement to law enforcement due to her “nerves.”

However, Horton allegedly followed her to a restaurant on June 1 and told her, “You see, nothing happens to me.” Days later she followed up with law enforcement to proceed with the case.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A message to Progressives who want police defunded

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident wonders who the Progressives will call for help if the police are defunded.

Golf carts don’t belong on roadways

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that golf carts don’t belong on roadways.

We need common sense when it comes to little white crosses

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends we need common sense when it comes to little white crosses on display at homes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

White crosses are lawn ornaments

A Village of Sanibel resident contends that little white crosses are rightfully considered lawn ornaments by Community Standards. Read her Letter to the Editor.

So much hatred for former President Trump

A Villager objects to a previous letter writer’s assertion that former President Trump is not mentally competent.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos