Judy Ann Seasor departed her earthly home and joined her heavenly family on June 10, 2021, in The Villages.

Judy was born in Virginia on October 4, 1942 to Burnett and Pearlie Roberts. She was 1 of 13 children and grew up in West Virginia. Judy was especially close to her 2 sisters, Hallie and Rachael. She was with them when she met her husband, Charles “Skip” Seasor in 1956. Although their relationship was different than most, they built a family that was a great source of pride to them both.

Judy was a spirited lady that, because of life circumstances, had a tremendous amount of grit. If asked a direct question, you’d get a direct and honest answer. Underneath all that strength and spirit was also an extremely devoted mother and grandmother. Judy loved “her people” fiercely and was happiest caring, cleaning and cooking for them. She was a hard-working waitress and spoke often about her many jobs at different restaurants. Judy had an incredible work ethic, and together with her husband, worked hard to provide for her family throughout the years.

Judy leaves behind 5 children, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She touched each person in her own unique way and we are all left with wonderful stories and memories of our beloved Judy.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Judy and late husband Charles Seasor, who passed during COVID, will take place in Florida on September 4, 2021.