Naked woman nabbed last month in more trouble after altercations at jail

By Meta Minton

A naked woman nabbed last month after terrorizing customers at an Aldi grocery is in more trouble following altercations at the jail.

Mandie Michelle West, 29, has been lodged at the Sumter County Detention Center since her arrest May 7 when she was “completely naked” and climbed into a car with an autistic 17-year-old whose mother had stepped into the Aldi grocery store at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford. West attempted to drive the car out of the parking lot, but was stopped by the teen’s mother who climbed into the car and sat on West, preventing her from putting the car into gear, according to an arrest report from Wildwood Police Department.

West, who was already facing charges of battery and assault in connection with the Aldi incident, has since been charged with digging her nails into the arm of a guard at the jail.

West had been ordered on June 3 to return to her cell. She disregarded the order and began to walk away from the detention deputy. A second deputy intervened and attempted to guide West into her cell. She threw a cup of water on him, broke the skin of his arm with her fingernails and spit at him. She is facing new charges of battery on a law enforcement official and resisting a law enforcement official.

An additional arrest affidavit was filed from another altercation with a guard which appears to have taken place this past week at the jail. However, details of that incident were not available as the affidavit remained sealed in Sumter County Court. In the latest incident she is facing a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

