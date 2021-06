A Summerfield man was critically injured Sunday morning when his SUV which was towing a trailer overturned on a roadway in Sumter County.

The 55-year-old man was traveling southbound on State Road 471, north of SE 24th Avenue, at 7:53 a.m. when he lost control of the SUV which collided with a culvert, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. It then struck a mailbox and overturned. The driver, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the SUV, the report said.