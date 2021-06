To the Editor:

Don’t know why the puzzles were made so small in The Villages Daily Sun.

Celebrity Cipher is so small, it’s impossible to do.

Answers to crossword and sudoku are also way too small.

We are a senior community where these should not be so small that we can’t read them.

To many of us, this is the main reason to get the newspaper.

Also, comics were fine in black and white.

It’s just another change without the readers being considered.

Patricia Hoover

Village of Santiago