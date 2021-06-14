Villager arrested after making unwanted appearance at RJ Gator’s

A Villager was arrested after making an unwanted appearance at RJ Gator’s at Lake Sumter Landing.

Eric Wayne Singleton, 56, who lives with his father at 722 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was at the bar at the Lakeshore Drive restaurant at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when a manager contacted law enforcement, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The manager said Singleton had been banned May 24 from RJ Gators.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Singleton had been arrested in 2018 after he drove a Buick onto the golf cart path along El Camino Real in The Villages. At the time, he told law enforcement that he had taken Oxycodone.