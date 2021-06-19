91.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 19, 2021
type here...

Hage and Baxley earn A ratings from Florida Chamber of Commerce

By Meta Minton

The legislators who represent The Villages in Tallahassee have each earned an A rating from the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

“Florida’s economy won with the Florida Chamber-backed, pro-jobs policy passed during the 2021 Legislative Session,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Mark Wilson. “The actions taken by Gov. DeSantis and Florida’s lawmakers will go a long way in continuing to build momentum towards creating the more than 2 million jobs necessary to take Florida from the 17th largest economy in the world to the 10th largest by 2030 and securing Florida’s future.”

Rep. Brett Hage

Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford who works as a vice president for The Villages, earned a 94 percent rating from the state’s chamber of commerce. Hage’s major accomplishment of the legislative session was fighting for the passage of a measure that would retroactively hold down impact fees on developers, including his employer, The Villages of Lake Sumter Inc. It was seen as an end-run around the Sumter County Commission which had attempted to redirect the tax burden from residents who were handed a 25 percent tax increase in 2019 by a Villages-controlled Sumter County Commission that was shown the door by enraged voters in 2020.

State Sen. Dennis Baxley
State Sen. Dennis Baxley

State Sen. Dennis Baxley, a Republican from Ocala, earned a 100 percent favorable rating from the state chamber of commerce. Baxley is a funeral director and lists his occupation as a “consultant” for Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, the largest funeral provider in the tri-county area. Baxley also voted in favor of the controversial impact fee measure that benefitted The Villages, which used The Villages Daily Sun to campaign hard for the legislation. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Are we better off today?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Largo resident asks if we are better off today with Joe Biden in the White House.

The little white cross is a symbol of hope, faith and love

A reader from Pennbrooke Fairways has been watching the little white cross debate in The Villages and offers her thoughts in a Letter to the Editor.

Rubio and Scott need to stop obstructing

Are U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott obstructionists? We’ve got a reader, who expresses her opinion in a Letter to the Editor.

Rep. Hage has used his public office for private gain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident alleges that state Rep. Brett Hage has used his public office for private gain.

Let Congressman Webster know how you feel about climate change

A Village of Buttonwood resident is encouraging fellow residents to let Congressman Daniel Webster know how they feel about the threat of climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos