Juanita Bearden Strickland Hall (Nita) was the daughter of Rosella and William Bearden. She died peacefully at the age of 99 and a half, June 7, 2021. Juanita lived her young life in Wildwood, Florida graduating from Wildwood High School in 1940. She married John Bret Strickland September 1940 and moved to Leesburg, Florida where she lived the rest of her life.

Juanita was a member of Morrison United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She spent many years teaching Sunday school to pre-K and K children, assisted with bulk mailing of the newsletter for apprx. ten years, served on the committee to establish the Opportunity Shop and the committee to establish the Food Bank. She volunteered at both very worthy causes for a number of years. Juanita was a Girl Scout leader for Brownies, Juniors, Cadets and Seniors for both daughters totaling over 20 years. She was a 61 year Life Member of the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC), where she held every office at least once and some several times along with many committees. She was a Gray Lady at Beverly Shores Elementary and Leesburg High School for numerous years.

Nita was secretary for the LHS Band Parents Association for 8 years Nita worked for Burry’s Pharmacy for a number of years and then worked for Roger’s Pharmacy for many years She earned an AA degree from Lake Sumter Community College also the English award for Excellence in English. After her beloved Husband, John Bret Strickland, of almost fifty years, passed away August 4, 1989, she married Leo K. Hall, they met at square dancing class and became partners. Soon Nita was making square dancing dresses, skirts and blouses and ties for Leo. They served together in several offices for The Happy Hoedowners square dancing club. A favorite pastime was sewing. She made many twirling costumes for both daughters as well as many others in the twirling groups she made prom dresses, ball gowns and wedding dresses, and clothes for herself and both daughters.

Juanita enjoyed reading books and magazines and writing letters to her friends. She loved her family very much, always wanting to help in any way. She looked forward to family holidays with enthusiasm wanting everything to be perfect.

She is survived by two daughters Judy Loftus (John), Janice Adkinson (Jim) Three grandchildren Kathy Loftus (Richard) , Rose Loftus Nothhelfer (Tom) , Ryan Adkinson, and two great grandsons, Sebastian Nothhelfer and Harmon Casey.