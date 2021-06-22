75.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
type here...

Climate change misinformation shoved down our throats

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The misinformation and fear mongering forced upon us by the climate change activists is outrageous. They would have us believe it’s settled science (which documentedly it is not) and that Miami will be under water in a decade.
They would have one believe that cows should be destroyed and airplanes grounded forever. All of their assertions have been either debunked or proven to be hyperbole.
Google it and look at the site that takes on each assertion of doom. They try to marginalize those who have proven them wrong by calling them hateful names. A study has shown that even if all of their ridiculous demands were met it would change the climate by less than 2 percent. I feel sorry for these people who live in such fear every single day. Seek mental counseling.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Joe Biden is worse than Barrack Obama

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Joe Biden is actually worse than Barrack Obama.

Climate change misinformation shoved down our throats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that climate change misinformation is being shoved down our throats.

Thank God for the people who voted for Joe Biden

A Village of Hadley resident weighs in on the performance of President Joe Biden. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We are better off!

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a question posed by a previous letter writer who asked if we are better off with Joe Biden in the White House.

Climate change topic is a scam

Villager John Shewchuk, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor about climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos