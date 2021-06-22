Climate change misinformation shoved down our throats

To the Editor:

The misinformation and fear mongering forced upon us by the climate change activists is outrageous. They would have us believe it’s settled science (which documentedly it is not) and that Miami will be under water in a decade.

They would have one believe that cows should be destroyed and airplanes grounded forever. All of their assertions have been either debunked or proven to be hyperbole.

Google it and look at the site that takes on each assertion of doom. They try to marginalize those who have proven them wrong by calling them hateful names. A study has shown that even if all of their ridiculous demands were met it would change the climate by less than 2 percent. I feel sorry for these people who live in such fear every single day. Seek mental counseling.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square