Man armed with knife arrested in break-in at apartment in Lady Lake

A man armed with a knife was arrested in a break-in at an apartment in Lady Lake.

Todd Matthew Curry, 35, is facing charges of armed burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and other charges following his arrest Monday night at the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466. Curry had attempted to enter the apartment through a window and damaged a screen, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. At the time of the burglary, Curry was armed with a seven-inch fixed blade knife concealed in his waistband, the report said.

Curry told police he resides in the apartment and even showed identification with the apartment listed as his address. However, a woman who lives in the apartment said that Curry hasn’t resided there for two years. Curry has had past incidents of domestic violence involving the woman, the report said.

Curry struggled with police who tried to take him into custody. When they put him in a patrol car, he prevented officers from fully closing the door. He then complained he “could not breathe,” the report said. Lake County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and Curry was medically cleared. He demanded that he be taken to a hospital, but when an ambulance arrived, he refused to get into it.

He was transported to the Lake County Jail where he was booked on $16,000 bond.