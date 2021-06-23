South Sumter High School student elected president of Florida FFA

A South Sumter High School student has been elected president of Florida’s Future Farmers of America association.

Julia Heijkoop won the election during the 2021 Florida FFA State Convention and Expo. Each year, the delegates at the annual state FFA convention elect a team of student officers to lead the organization for the coming year.

Serving as a state officer is a distinguished honor held by only a small group of students each year. State Officers travel more than 300 days per year visiting more than 60,000 students in nearly 350 FFA chapters throughout Florida. Additionally, the officers represent Florida at the National FFA Convention, attend the American Agriculture Experience and have the opportunity to interact with elected officials and business and industry leaders throughout the country.