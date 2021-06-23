86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
type here...

South Sumter High School student elected president of Florida FFA

By Staff Report

Julia Heijkoop
Julia Heijkoop

A South Sumter High School student has been elected president of Florida’s Future Farmers of America association.

Julia Heijkoop won the election during the 2021 Florida FFA State Convention and Expo. Each year, the delegates at the annual state FFA convention elect a team of student officers to lead the organization for the coming year.

Serving as a state officer is a distinguished honor held by only a small group of students each year. State Officers travel more than 300 days per year visiting more than 60,000 students in nearly 350 FFA chapters throughout Florida. Additionally, the officers represent Florida at the National FFA Convention, attend the American Agriculture Experience and have the opportunity to interact with elected officials and business and industry leaders throughout the country.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rolling the dice on climate change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident takes on a Villages-News.com columnist who frequently writes about climate change.

In response to golf cart accidents article

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the number of golf cart accidents in The Villages.

Joe Biden is worse than Barack Obama

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Joe Biden is actually worse than Barack Obama.

Climate change misinformation shoved down our throats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that climate change misinformation is being shoved down our throats.

Thank God for the people who voted for Joe Biden

A Village of Hadley resident weighs in on the performance of President Joe Biden. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos