86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
type here...

Wildwood man classified as habitual offender jailed after caught back behind wheel

By Meta Minton

Kevin Dale Sharkey
Kevin Dale Sharkey

A Wildwood man classified as a habitual traffic offender was arrested when he was caught back behind the wheel of an automobile.

Kevin Dale Sharkey, 27, was spotted at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday driving a gold Honda and pulling out of the parking lot of a Circle K, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed that Sharkey has had multiple suspensions of his driver’s license, the most recent a 2019 revocation of his driver’s license for five years.

The Leesburg native was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

In 2017, Sharkey had been arrested when he was caught driving a dead man’s car near Oxford Oaks.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rolling the dice on climate change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident takes on a Villages-News.com columnist who frequently writes about climate change.

In response to golf cart accidents article

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the number of golf cart accidents in The Villages.

Joe Biden is worse than Barack Obama

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Joe Biden is actually worse than Barack Obama.

Climate change misinformation shoved down our throats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that climate change misinformation is being shoved down our throats.

Thank God for the people who voted for Joe Biden

A Village of Hadley resident weighs in on the performance of President Joe Biden. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos