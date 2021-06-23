Wildwood man classified as habitual offender jailed after caught back behind wheel

A Wildwood man classified as a habitual traffic offender was arrested when he was caught back behind the wheel of an automobile.

Kevin Dale Sharkey, 27, was spotted at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday driving a gold Honda and pulling out of the parking lot of a Circle K, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed that Sharkey has had multiple suspensions of his driver’s license, the most recent a 2019 revocation of his driver’s license for five years.

The Leesburg native was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

In 2017, Sharkey had been arrested when he was caught driving a dead man’s car near Oxford Oaks.