Villagers should call Community Watch if unusual noise comes from storm drain

By Staff Report

This time of year, Community Watch Dispatch receives many calls from residents reporting that they hear ducks in the storm drains. From time to time, a family of ducks will find their way into the storm drain, either by going into the discharge end or simply by falling into the storm grate at street level.

Most often though, the quacking noises residents are hearing are not actually ‘quacking’ noises. They are croaking noises from the multitude of frogs that reside in Florida. Florida is home to 27 different native species of frogs. There are several frog species here in Florida that sound just like ducks. With this being our rainy season, frogs are out and about and very populous in The Villages. To learn more about the native species of frogs in Florida please visit the following University of Florida website. https://wec.ifas.ufl.edu/extension/wildlife_info/frogstoads/image_index.php

So, the next time you hear quacking noises coming from the storm drain you must ask yourself “Is it cute and green? Or is it cute and yellow?”

Emergency personnel work to rescue a duck from a storm drain in the Village of Dunedin.

If Community Watch does find that there is wildlife other than frogs (such as ducks) in a storm drain, a plan of action begins that may include The Villages Fire Department, District Property Management Department and even Florida Fish and Wildlife to assist in removing storm grates or climbing down manholes to make a rescue.

To report finding wildlife in the storm system, please call Community Watch 24/7 at 352-753-0550 or email [email protected]. We will be happy to take your call and investigate any wayward wildlife

