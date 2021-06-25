73.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 25, 2021
type here...

Woman arrested in Fruitland Park after alleged attack on child over toy

By Staff Report

Aariel Ransom
Aariel Ransom

A woman was arrested after an alleged attack on a child over a toy.

Aariel Ransom, 26, of Leesburg was arrested Wednesday at a home on Wood Duck Lane in Fruitland Park on a third degree felony charge of child abuse. An investigator from the Department of Children and Families was called to the home earlier that day after Ransom attacked a child, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She was angered when the child threw a toy. A witness arrived at the home and found Ransom on top of the child, choking him.

Ransom admitted she “went crazy” and had gone “overboard” with regard to the child’s behavior.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

U.S. Supreme Court lets Americans down (again)

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains the U.S. Supreme Court has let Americans down - again.

American patriots need to stand up

A frequent letter writer to Villages-News.com, contends that as Americans, we have to stand up. Read his latest Letter to the Editor.

Famed astronaut among those arguing CO2 is not causing climate change

A Village of Collier resident writes that information is readily available for anyone who is interested in the truth when it comes to climate change. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gasoline and groceries cost more under President Biden

A Village of Sanibel resident weighs in on the debate as to whether we are better off with Joe Biden in the White House.

Flying Central American migrants into the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident objects to the Biden Administration’s desire to restart a program flying Central American migrants into the United States.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos