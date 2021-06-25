Woman arrested in Fruitland Park after alleged attack on child over toy

A woman was arrested after an alleged attack on a child over a toy.

Aariel Ransom, 26, of Leesburg was arrested Wednesday at a home on Wood Duck Lane in Fruitland Park on a third degree felony charge of child abuse. An investigator from the Department of Children and Families was called to the home earlier that day after Ransom attacked a child, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She was angered when the child threw a toy. A witness arrived at the home and found Ransom on top of the child, choking him.

Ransom admitted she “went crazy” and had gone “overboard” with regard to the child’s behavior.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,500 bond.