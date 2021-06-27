Alternate members sought for vacancies on Architectural Review Committee

Community Development Districts 6, 7 and 8 are seeking alternate members to serve on the Architectural Review Committee.

The alternate applicant must be a full-time resident of CDD 6, CDD 7 or CDD 8 and have lived in The Villages for at least one year. Candidates are recommended to have education and/or experience in any of the following areas: architecture, ability to read site plans, residential/commercial construction, building management, deed restricted communities, landscaping, county code enforcement, etc; however, this is not required. The committee meets weekly, on Wednesdays, for approximately three hours (8 to 11 a.m.)

The required attendance for the alternate member is to attend an Architectural Review Committee meeting each week for four weeks and then monthly thereafter.

If you are interested in becoming an alternate member on the Architectural Review Committee, complete the application by clicking one of the following links: District 6 Application, District 7 Application and District 8 Application and returning it to the Community Standards Department, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, Florida