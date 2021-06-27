90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 27, 2021
type here...

Alternate members sought for vacancies on Architectural Review Committee

By Staff Report

Community Development Districts 6, 7  and 8 are seeking alternate members to serve on the Architectural Review Committee.

The alternate applicant must be a full-time resident of CDD 6, CDD 7 or CDD 8 and have lived in The Villages for at least one year. Candidates are recommended to have education and/or experience in any of the following areas: architecture, ability to read site plans, residential/commercial construction, building management, deed restricted communities, landscaping, county code enforcement, etc; however, this is not required. The committee meets weekly, on Wednesdays, for approximately three hours (8 to 11 a.m.)

The required attendance for the alternate member is to attend an Architectural Review Committee meeting each week for four weeks and then monthly thereafter.

If you are interested in becoming an alternate member on the Architectural Review Committee, complete the application by clicking one of the following links: District 6 Application, District 7 Application and District 8 Application and returning it to the Community Standards Department, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, Florida

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter EMS reorganization

A Villager who is a nationally registered paramedic, offers his viewpoint on the Sumter County ambulance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wrong on mask policy

A reader writes that he believes U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is wrong when it comes to a mask requirement for public transportation. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why are liberals so hateful?

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t understand why liberals took a positive situation and twisted it around.

Hoping for a trip south of the border

A Village of Palo Alto resident had a little vacation planned south of the border. But then the U.S. government got involved. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Derek Chauvin is a murderer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident doesn’t hold back on his feelings about the former police officer sentenced in the death of George Floyd.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos