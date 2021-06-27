84.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Village of Parkwood woman sentenced after DUI arrest at Starbucks

By Meta Minton

Lucy Bee Gallantine

A Village of Parkwood woman has been sentenced as a result of a driving under the influence arrest last year in The Villages.

Lucy Bee Gallentine, 35, has been placed on probation for 12 months and will lose her driver’s license for six months after pleading no contest to a DUI charge earlier this month in Sumter County Court. She has also been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The Pittsburgh, Pa. native was discovered sleeping at 1:20 a.m. Oct. 8 in a silver 2019 Kia Sorento parked in the drive-through lane at the Starbucks at Southern Trace Plaza.

She was “slumped over leaning on the driver’s door, passed out,” according to the arrest report. The keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running. A deputy had to knock on the window several times before Gallentine woke up.

Gallentine said she had gone to the CVS Pharmacy to pick up medication for her son and then went to Starbucks at 9:30 p.m. to pick up an order for herself and her daughter.

“She said she saw an employee through the drive-thru window, waiting on her order, got tired of waiting, and fell asleep,” the arrest report said.

Gallentine admitted she had taken prescription clonazepam. She appeared to be lethargic and her speech was slurred. A deputy “could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.”

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises and when the deputy tried to describe how to perform the exercises, “she stated she knew how to do the field sobriety exercises because her dad was a constable (police officer) in Pennsylvania,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. Gallentine, who kicked off her flip flops and attempted to complete the exercises barefoot, could not maintain her balance.

Gallentine provided breath samples that registered .075 and .079 blood alcohol content. She also submitted a urine sample.

