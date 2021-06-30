80.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Two women are dead and the two men walk

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is the second story I’ve seen where a man and woman were intoxicated and the woman dies.
In The Villages a couple years ago, a couple met at a bar, got in a golf cart driven by the man. She falls out and is critically injured. He panicked and dragged her body into the bushes and leaves. She dies. The Sumter County States Attorney’s office mischarges the case and he gets off. Instead of recharging him with Florida Statute 782.04, involuntary manslaughter, he walks.
Now there is a story similar to that the case in Lake County. They’re both drunk he accidentally kills her with his truck. They charge him with manslaughter which has a more difficult burden of proof and later drop the case. He walks.
I know we don’t have all the facts, but why are they mischarging these cases? Florida’s statute is very clear and seems to fit these cases. This is not double jeopardy because there was no trial. Why not recharge with involuntary manslaughter? Two women are dead and the two men walk. Makes no sense. Anyone have an explanation?

Keith Hohimer
Village of Osceola Hills

 

