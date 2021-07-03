74.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 3, 2021
Fed-up Fenney resident ready for coming change in deed compliance

By Meta Minton

A fed-up resident of the Village of Fenney is ready for the coming change in deed compliance enforcement as she has been coping with an apparently abandoned home in her neighborhood.

Kim Ruppert was “a total newcomer” to The Villages in September 2020 when she bought her home in the Sweetgum Villas in the Village of Fenney.

She was loving her life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown when she began noticing a problem.

The flower bed is in need of weeding at an apparently abandoned home in the Sweetgum Villas
Weeding is needed at an apparently abandoned home in the Sweetgum Villas.

“My neighbor seemed to have left the property in December for a destination unknown to any of the surrounding neighbors. This apparently has happened before and is a pattern, but now this time there may be health issues involved. I have sent multiple texts and calls to the owner with no response. Security approached my door in January asking her whereabouts and when I had last seen her. I told them. I even called Wildwood police to have a wellness check done on her. Meanwhile the trees, shrubs, bushes and grasses grow now up against my patio villa siding. I have trimmed the one tree four times,” Ruppert said.

There is no maintenance or care taking place at the neighboring property. It’s becoming an eyesore.

Ruppert tried to make a call to resolve the problem and that was real eyeopener. It was a shock for her to learn that Community Standards was not in charge of deed compliance in the Village of Fenney. As part of Community Development District 12, deed compliance is still handled by the Developer.

Ruppert was shocked. She thought she’d bought into the ease, continuity and certainty of The Villages. It’s not what she’s found.

“The runaround and lack of response to any letters or calls I have made is unreal! I did receive one call and one letter back from Mr. Marty Dzuro after continual calls from me,” Ruppert said. “Why has this been allowed to continue to happen? Why should the neighbors continue to suffer?”

The good news is that change is coming to CDD 12 which is about to take over deed compliance responsibilities from the Developer. That means Community Standards will be handling deed compliance. The change was discussed last month by the CDD 12 Board of Supervisors.

The next steps in the handover of deed compliance will be discussed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday when the CDD 12 Board of Supervisors meets at Everglades Recreation Center. It is anticipated that CDD 12 will hold a followup workshop at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Everglades Recreation Center.

Residents will be invited to several public information sessions on the change. They are set for:

  • Monday, Aug. 23, from 9 until 11 a.m., Everglades Recreation Center
  • Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 6 until 8 p.m., Everglades Recreation Center
  • Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 2 until 4 p.m., Everglades Recreation Center
  • Thursday, Aug. 26 from 3 until 5 p.m., Everglades Recreation Center

While this may eventually resolve her problem, Ruppert said “new Villagers” are likely to find themselves in the same deed compliance “no man’s land” as she and her neighbors.

That is not being fully disclosed to potential buyers. I guarantee,” Ruppert said. 

