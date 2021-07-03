Villager heading to prison after ripping off woman with Alzheimer’s

A Villager is heading to prison after ripping off a woman with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Brian Stanley Pacific, 63, who has previously lived on the Historic Side of The Villages, was sentenced last month in Sumter County Court to three years in the Florida Department of Corrections after pleading no contest to a charge of exploitation of the elderly.

In 2018, Sumter County sheriff’s detectives, assisted by the Lady Lake Police Department, arrested Brian Stanley Pacific after an 87-year-old woman’s son discovered a number of suspicious cash withdrawals from his mother’s account. The victim’s son reviewed video and audio from a live streaming video camera in his mother’s residence in The Villages, recorded on the same day as the most recent suspicious withdrawal. The recordings showed a man in his mother’s home, pressuring her for money he said she owed for clearing brush from her yard. The suspect pressured the victim into accompanying him to her bank, where she withdrew $700 in cash. Upon returning to her residence, the suspect was heard admitting he had taken $500 from the withdrawal. The victim’s son said his mother had a regular lawn service, and no additional work had been done at her home.

Upon reviewing the recordings, a detective recognized the suspect as Pacific, whom he had arrested five years earlier in a similar case. Pacific served 11 months and 29 days in the Sumter County Detention Center in that case.