75.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 3, 2021
type here...

Villager heading to prison after ripping off woman with Alzheimer’s

By Meta Minton

Brian Pacific

A Villager is heading to prison after ripping off a woman with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Brian Stanley Pacific, 63, who has previously lived on the Historic Side of The Villages, was sentenced last month in Sumter County Court to three years in the Florida Department of Corrections after pleading no contest to a charge of exploitation of the elderly.

In 2018, Sumter County sheriff’s detectives, assisted by the Lady Lake Police Department, arrested Brian Stanley Pacific after an 87-year-old woman’s son discovered a number of suspicious cash withdrawals from his mother’s account. The victim’s son reviewed video and audio from a live streaming video camera in his mother’s residence in The Villages, recorded on the same day as the most recent suspicious withdrawal. The recordings showed a man in his mother’s home, pressuring her for money he said she owed for clearing brush from her yard. The suspect pressured the victim into accompanying him to her bank, where she withdrew $700 in cash. Upon returning to her residence, the suspect was heard admitting he had taken $500 from the withdrawal. The victim’s son said his mother had a regular lawn service, and no additional work had been done at her home.

Upon reviewing the recordings, a detective recognized the suspect as Pacific, whom he had arrested five years earlier in a similar case. Pacific served 11 months and 29 days in the Sumter County Detention Center in that case.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A Costco in The Villages would save us from trips out of town

A Village of Woodbury resident contends that having a Costco in or near The Villages would save him, and many other residents, from taking trips out of town to visit the big discounter.

Perfect place for Trader Joe’s in The Villages

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor offers a suggestion for a location for a Trader Joe’s here in The Villages.

People from the north would love to see Costco and Kroger come to the area

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader offers that people from the north would love to see Costco and Kroger come to the area.

We need a Costco closer to The Villages

A reader from Lady Lake says we need a Costo closer to The Villages. What stores or restaurants do you think we need? Let us know at [email protected]

Gate attendant grateful to residents

A gate attendant who worked the El Cortez gate in The Villages is grateful for all of the support from residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos