$91,000 pricetag for fresh sod and irrigation at Springdale Fitness Trail

By Meta Minton

The Amenity Authority Committee will consider the possibility of spending $91,000 for fresh sod and irrigation equipment at the Springdale Fitness Trail.

Amenity Authority Committee Chairman Don Deakin lost moth raised concerns about the condition of the fitness trail which he described as a “dust bowl” with overgrown weeds, red ants and sand spurs.

The area around the Springdale Fitness Trail is completely dried out
The area around the Springdale Fitness Trail was completely dried out last month.

Since that meeting, it has been determined that the installation of irrigation equipment would cost $81,360 while Bahia overseed would add another $9,450 to the project. That does not include an estimated $5,980 in annual maintenance and irrigation costs.

The AAC will meet at 9 a.m Wednesday at Savannah Center to discuss the project.

