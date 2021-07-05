Judge orders Villager into batterer’s intervention program after bathrobe brawl

A judge has ordered a 79-year-old Villager into a batterer’s intervention program after a bathrobe brawl with his wife.

Terry Douglas Cochran of the Village of Poinciana last month in Sumter County Court inked a pre-trial intervention contract that will enable him to escape prosecution on a charge of battery if he meets certain conditions outlined in the contract. He must complete a batterer’s intervention program, pay $300 court costs, pay a $50 monthly supervision fee and pay a $100 prosecution fee.

Cochran was arrested Dec. 6 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to his residence on Shelburne Lane when he started hitting his wife with a bathrobe during an argument, according to an arrest report. He also punched her in the lower left side of her back, leaving a mark. The woman showed the bruise to deputies.

Cochran has no prior arrests for battery.