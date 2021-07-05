SECO warns of potential power outages associated with Tropical Storm Elsa

SECO Energy is warning of potential power outages that could be associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

Tropical Storm Elsa appears to be poised to make landfall sometime Tuesday evening at Cedar Key on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Areas residents should be prepared for heavy rain beginning late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

The area along Interstate 75 and west to the Gulf Coast will likely feel the most impact from Elsa, according to the National Hurricane Center. The wind speed is forecast to be sustained at 18 to 20 miles per hour and wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

The grounds are already heavily soaked after a rainy June. More rain could bring trees down and create extended power outages, SECO said in an advisory issued Monday.

Sumter County declaration of emergency

Sumter County commissioners will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a local declaration of emergency due to Tropical Storm Elsa. The meeting will be held at The Villages Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza.

Governor adds Sumter, Lake and Marion counties to emergency declaration

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday added Sumter, Lake and Marion counties to his previous emergency declaration.

“All Floridians should prepare for the possibility of heavy rain, flooding and potential power outages. Now is the time to restock your supplies and review your hurricane plan,” said DeSantis.