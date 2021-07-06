84 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Lady Lake man arrested after traffic stop at Aldi in Oxford

By Meta Minton

Kevin Miller
Kevin Miller

A Lady Lake man was arrested after a traffic stop in the parking lot at the Aldi grocery store in Oxford.

Kevin Ronald Miller, 38, who lives at 909 April Hills Blvd., was driving a black Nissan SUV at 11:15 p.m. Monday when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Dream Liners Arcade before pulling onto County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at the nearby Aldi grocery store.

A check revealed the Virginia native’s driver’s license has been suspended due to a conviction for driving under the influence in 2015. He also has two convictions for driving while license suspended, one in 2011 and the other in 2020.

He was booked a the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

