AAC agrees to spend $69,992 for new billiards tables at Silver Lake

The Amenity Authority Committee has agreed to spend $69,992 for new billiards tables at the Silver Lake Recreation Center.

The current tables have been in use since 1989. Silver Lake was previously a restaurant and later retrofitted to be made into a recreation center. The tables originally were in the Jackie Gleason Room at the Mark Twain Library prior to being moved to Silver Lake.

Two bids were received for the billiards tables. Florida Billiard Gameroom Store LLC doing business as Florida Game Rooms was the successful bidder. Chaves Brothers Management LLC submitted a bid of $74,720.

Florida Game Rooms has completed many billiards table projects for the District in the past including the installation of new billiards tables at both Saddlebrook and Captiva recreation centers.

The Silver Lake Recreation Center, which frequently hosts Senior Games billiards competitions, has eight billiards tables, rather than the standard six tables at most recreation centers.