Villagers encouraged to show support for The Villages Public Safety Department

Villagers are being encouraged to show support for The Villages Public Safety Department by putting window clings on their cars and golf carts.

The window clings are available for free at all fire stations in The Villages. It is not a sticker and will not leave a glue mark. A window cling uses static electricity to affix to a window.

The future of The Villages Public Safety Department is uncertain. The Sumter County Commission has appointed an ad hoc advisory committee to study the ambulance crisis. The committee is studying a variety of recommendations, including one that calls for the merger of The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire Rescue. That could remove The Villages Public Safety Department from the governance of The Villages District Office and move it under Sumter County’s umbrella.