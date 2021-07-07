80 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Woman arrested in attack at Villages hospital facing additional charges

By Meta Minton

A woman arrested in an attack on a nurse and EMTs at UF Health-The Villages Hospital is facing additional charges.

Kimberly Dianne Finkley, 38, who lives in The Cove apartments in Lady Lake, was arrested June 27 after the alleged attacks at the hospital.

She had been involved in a suspected drunk driving crash prior to her transport to the hospital for treatment, She was “extremely intoxicated” when she arrived at the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Finkley, who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, grabbed the left arm of a registered nurse involved in her treatment. She also spit at an EMT as well as another registered nurse. In addition, she grabbed at the arm of a deputy who arrived on the scene. The deputy placed Finkley on the floor to prevent any further attacks. Finkley was arrested on multiple charges of battery as well as charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. She was freed on $9,100 bond.

Finkley was arrested Monday on an additional third-degree felony charge of battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT. This charge was filed in Lake County. The car crash in which Finkley was at the wheel occurred on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near its intersection with Hartsock Sawmill Road in Lady Lake, which is in Lake County. She was also issued a criminal citation charging her with driving under the influence/reckless driving. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

