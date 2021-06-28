Woman arrested in attack on nurses and EMT at UF Health-The Villages

A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on two nurses and an EMT at UF Health-The Villages.

Kimberly Dianne Finkley, 38, who lives in The Cove apartments in Lady Lake, was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a suspected drunk driving automobile crash in Lake County, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was “extremely intoxicated” when deputies were summoned at about 1 a.m. Sunday to the hospital.

Finkley, who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, grabbed the left arm of a registered nurse involved in her treatment. She also spit at an EMT as well as another registered nurse. In addition, she grabbed at the arm of a deputy who arrived on the scene. The deputy placed Finkley on the floor to prevent any further attacks.

Finkley was arrested on multiple charges of battery as well as charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $9,100 bond.