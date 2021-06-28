83.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 28, 2021
type here...

Woman arrested in attack on nurses and EMT at UF Health-The Villages

By Meta Minton

Kimberly Dianne Finkley
Kimberly Dianne Finkley

A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on two nurses and an EMT at UF Health-The Villages.

Kimberly Dianne Finkley, 38, who lives in The Cove apartments in Lady Lake, was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a suspected drunk driving automobile crash in Lake County, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was “extremely intoxicated” when deputies were summoned at about 1 a.m. Sunday to the hospital.

Finkley, who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, grabbed the left arm of a registered nurse involved in her treatment. She also spit at an EMT as well as another registered nurse. In addition, she grabbed at the arm of a deputy who arrived on the scene. The deputy placed Finkley on the floor to prevent any further attacks.

Finkley was arrested on multiple charges of battery as well as charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $9,100 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What is Critical Race Theory?

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers some insight into the controversial topic of Critical Race Theory. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Driving through the Georgia countryside

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident recalls a scenic drive through Georgia when he worked as a technician for the FAA.

What if Donald Trump went to the border?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what would happen if Donald Trump went to the border to welcome new arrivals.

Sumter EMS reorganization

A Villager who is a nationally registered paramedic, offers his viewpoint on the Sumter County ambulance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wrong on mask policy

A reader writes that he believes U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is wrong when it comes to a mask requirement for public transportation. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos