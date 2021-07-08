Frustrated residents of CDD 12 eager for handover of deed compliance

Frustrated residents of Community Development District 12 are eager for the handover of deed compliance responsibilities from the Developer to the district government.

Residents took to the podium on Thursday afternoon at Everglades Recreation Center to express their displeasure with the lack of enforcement of deed restrictions in their neighborhoods.

“We’re losing in our property values and in our happiness,” said David Jewell of the Village of Monarch Grove.

He said that those violating the deed restrictions are simply receiving “a nice letter” from the Developer.

Village of Fenney resident Kim Ruppert said she has been so upset with the apparent indifference to an abandoned property in her neighborhood, she’s thinking of packing it up and leaving Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“I am probably not going to stay in The Villages due to the problems I have gone through with that property,” she said.

She said she got the runaround when she tried to get some action with regard to the property and aimed her anger at The Villages point-man on deed compliance, Marty Dzuro.

Ruppert, who moved into The Villages last year, said newcomers really have no idea what they are getting into when they buy homes south of State Road 44.

“Anybody who bought in some place like Chitty Chatty is in a two-year no man’s land when it comes to deed compliance,” Ruppert said.

All that could change Oct. 1, if the deed compliance is successfully handed off from the Developer to CDD 12.

The topic will be discussed when CDD 12 holds a workshop at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Everglades Recreation Center.

Residents will be invited to several public information sessions on the change. They are set for: