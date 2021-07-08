Susan Lee Falk

83.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 8, 2021
By Staff Report

July 28, 1945 – July 3, 2021

Susan Falk made her unexpected transition recently. Sue moved to The Villages from Chicago where she graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology. Her passion was travel and she worked for Pan American Airlines.

While at Unity church she worked on the Welcome Desk and with the PACT. Karen Donahue expressed her appreciation for Sue’s “Positive energy, special smile, and willingness to help in any way she could. She put a loving spin on everyone and everything.” Sue had never married and had no children. Her caring friend Alana Clark and co-worker and friend Sue Hashley will miss her greatly.

Sue worked at Watercrest Senior Living at Spanish Springs (formerly Elan) where she was a loving light for the residents. A remembrance service will be held there at 2PM Thursday July 8th.

The address is 930 Alverez Ave, Lady Lake, Florida. Masks are required and temperature checks will be taken.

The service will also be live via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting – Sue Falk https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88102224312?pwd=dERyOHJQdkRIM2NiWS9nQWZkQVRFUT09

Meeting ID: 881 0222 4312 Passcode: 654282

Each day is a gift as was Sue’s presence in our spiritual community.

