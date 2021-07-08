Where’s the election fraud?

To the Editor:

I read Mr. John Quazman’s recent opinion regarding the alleged stolen Trump election with interest.

My voting experience leads me to some conclusions about elections. I have consistently voted since the late 1960s starting as a Democrat and becoming an independent in the 1990s. It was only in the recent election of 2020 where was even a sniff of election fraud. I have not lost my high confidence of any of the elections I participated in before my vote in 2020. The former president signaled a fraudulent election early on, in January of 2020. He posted that if he lost the election it would only be because of fraudulent voting. A lot of gullible people, lacking critical reasoning and judgement, drank that big glass of Kool-Aid. Voter fraud was not the reason he lost the election.

Many Republicans won their respective elections at the same time. Where is the outrage with these winners? If Trump’s votes were stolen, can we conclude all the other successful Republican winners were stolen as well? The Big Lie is what it is: the criminal former President fooled you in a big way. The vote wasn’t the fraud. Trump was and is.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace