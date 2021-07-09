To the Editor:

The recent reaction to the teaching of Critical Race Theory, or whatever you want to call it, is necessary and welcome. The current Baby Boomers were probably the last group to pass through our school system when teachers expected us to solve problems. We were asked to find alternative solutions to problems as long as we could explain the methodology used to get the correct results.

I witnessed our daughter’s education begin to challenge that theory. She would say, “But dad that is not the way the teacher told us to do it.” I would attempt to convince here there are sometimes multiple ways to solve a problem. Her reaction was, “If I do not do it the way the teacher wants, I will not get a passing grade.” So what caused this? Simple the teachers over the last 40 years or so have been taught using the same principle. Do it my way because it is the only way! I believe they are not interested in challenging the students to find alternatives but to comply with what the teachers (believe).

You would think America’s history is factual. Facts are facts and cannot be changed. However, they can be challenged with opposing information and can be proved wrong but then they were never facts in the first place. CRT says there is and was a hidden agenda to everything America accomplished since it’s founding. Nothing is farther from fact or truth. We evolved as a nation of caring, loving and patriotic souls. Many died in the Civil Way to end a wrong! Re-writing history to make America an evil force will simply not fly. Too many in the world know what we are made of and they don’t like it at all. From a small group of patriots, many of whom were wealthy citizens who risked everything to break away from the King, including many who died for the privileges we all enjoy, cannot be reduced to a lie.

Show me the facts. Show me the actual instances where American gained from any war or effort to save others. More soldiers died on both sides of the Civil War than any other conflict. I for one will never believe they did it for no reason or for personal gain. Stop the indoctrination that is going on in our schools, colleges and institutions of “learning!” As far as I am concerned, if you teach a child to think for themselves all else becomes clear. If you indoctrinate the child you will get a one way, one mind set for all idiot! My two cents.

Robert Nyce

Village of El Cortez