Friday, July 9, 2021
Suspect tasered by police after fleeing Best Buy store in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton

Tyler Austin Douglas

A shoplifting suspect was tasered by a police officer after fleeing the Best Buy store in Lady Lake.

Tyler Douglas, 24, of Orlando, was one of two suspects who fled Best Buy shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Douglas was spotted in the parking lot of the nearby Arby’s restaurant. An officer gave Douglas a “loud verbal command” to stop as he began to run away and climbed over some shrubs. When Douglas failed to stop, the officer discharged his taser. He was taken into custody and checked out by Lake EMS.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on a charge of resisting arrest. He was released on his recognizance.

