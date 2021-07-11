Woman charged with $12,407 in Medicaid and Food Stamp fraud

A Fruitland Park woman has been charged with $12,407 in Medicaid and Food Stamp fraud.

Vergillian Gaddy, 35, was arrested Thursday on a Lake County warrant charging with welfare fraud, a third-degree felony.

Gaddy is accused of drawing public assistance benefits between 2016 and 2020 while she was employed at Lady Lake NH LLC earning bi-weekly wages between $880 and $1,831, according to an affidavit from the Florida Department of Financial Services Public Assistance Fraud Department. Gaddy received gross wages of more than $165,000 during that time period.

She also collected $9,616 in Food Stamps and $2,791 in Medicaid benefits, the affidavit said.

She underreported her income and received greater benefits than what she had been entitled to receive.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.