Monday, July 12, 2021
Residents and TV crews flock to The Villages to check out sinkholes

By David Towns

A steady stream of Villagers and television reporters have flocked to the Moyer Recreation Center parking lot since three large sinkholes opened up over the weekend, draining a large retention pond.

The good news is the sinkholes have not expanded, according to The Villages Public Safety Department, which has been keeping a watchful on the site.

The sinkholes have shown no evidence of expansion.

Villagers have flocked to the recreation center and snapped photos of the sinkholes. Some residents also shot selfies with the sinkholes as a backdrop.

Orlando TV crews were on site both Sunday and Monday capturing images of the sinkholes and interviewing residents. Fox 35 in Orlando led its Sunday night newscast with a story about the sinkholes.

A drone operator from Channel 9 was at the scene of the sinkholes Monday at Moyer Recreation Center.

To cope with the curious crowd, firefighters expanded the safety perimeter of yellow tape aimed at keeping people at a safe distance from the site of the sinkholes.

The yellow caution tape extends from the edge of the swimming pool, along to the tennis courts west of the main building and around the perimeter of the pond. The recreation center remains open after being closed over the weekend. The golf course is operating at full capacity. The swimming pool remains closed.

Heavy excavating equipment has been moved to where the sinkholes are located.

Just to the west side of the complex, downhill from the tennis courts, a large piece of excavating equipment appears to have been moved into position for possible use.

