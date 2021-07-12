Villager with gun in golf cart arrested at Citizens First Bank

A 72-year-old Villager with a gun in his golf cart was arrested at Citizens First Bank.

Scott Marsden, who lives at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin, showed up at about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the bank branch at Colony Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A bank manager said the native of Rochester, N.Y. previously had been banned from the bank. The manager had time-stamped video surveillance showing Marsden in the bank on Monday morning, in spite of the ban, of which he had been served notice on Friday.

A deputy found Marsden getting into his golf cart in the bank’s parking lot. The deputy spotted a gun tucked in a cubby hole of the golf cart. Marsden admitted he did not have a concealed carry permit for the weapon.

“While handcuffing the defendant he stated he knew he was trespassed from the bank but wanted to get his money,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Marsden was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Marsden was in the headlines earlier this year due to a deed compliance case involving work he had done at the patio villa without obtaining the approval of the Architectural Review Committee.