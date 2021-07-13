90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...

Man on probation jailed without bond after caught with 11 Coors Light beers

By Meta Minton

Bryce Buffkin
Bryce Buffkin

A man on probation has been jailed without bond after he was caught with 11 Coors Light beers.

Bryce Alex Buffkin, 21, of Summerfield was booked early Sunday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Buffkin had been placed on probation last year after he was convicted of trafficking in stolen property in Marion County. The probation was scheduled to last through June 1, 2023. One of the conditions of his probation was that he would not consume or possess alcohol or illegal substances.

Buffkin had been driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 at about 3 a.m. Sunday when he was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on County Road 466 at County Road 209, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A bag containing marijuana was thrown out of the passenger side window prior to a traffic stop. It was retrieved by a deputy.In addition, a marijuana cigarette was found near the gear shifter of the vehicle, the report said.

Buffkin was also found to be in possession of 11 Coors Light beers, a violation of his probation.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and attempting to destroy evidence. He was issued a written warning for unlawful speeding. His vehicle was turned over to a friend.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s be fair to everyone

A Village of Hacienda North resident offers an opinion on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump will be president in 2024

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident predicts Trump will be president in 2024.

Italian Paisans Club compromise reached

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he is happy that a compromise was reached involving a show to be put on by the Italian Paisans Club.

Trump and truth

In the ongoing war of words over “election fraud,” a Village of Virginia Trace resident, in his latest Letter to the Editor on the topic, weighs the difference between truth and “mere suspicion.”

Little white crosses and patriotic flags

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a rule in The Villages governing the display of holiday banners - including patriotic flags - here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos