Man on probation jailed without bond after caught with 11 Coors Light beers

A man on probation has been jailed without bond after he was caught with 11 Coors Light beers.

Bryce Alex Buffkin, 21, of Summerfield was booked early Sunday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Buffkin had been placed on probation last year after he was convicted of trafficking in stolen property in Marion County. The probation was scheduled to last through June 1, 2023. One of the conditions of his probation was that he would not consume or possess alcohol or illegal substances.

Buffkin had been driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 at about 3 a.m. Sunday when he was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on County Road 466 at County Road 209, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A bag containing marijuana was thrown out of the passenger side window prior to a traffic stop. It was retrieved by a deputy.In addition, a marijuana cigarette was found near the gear shifter of the vehicle, the report said.

Buffkin was also found to be in possession of 11 Coors Light beers, a violation of his probation.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and attempting to destroy evidence. He was issued a written warning for unlawful speeding. His vehicle was turned over to a friend.