90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...

Suspect with shotgun and multiple knives arrested in CVS parking lot

By Meta Minton

Johsua Olters
Johsua Olters

A suspect with a shotgun, a loaded .38-caliber pistol, multiple knives and baseball bats was arrested in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy.

Joshua Mathew Olters, 39, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray Chevy SUV on Saturday night on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for a non-functioning passenger-side headlight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

The Georgia native admitted he had a pistol tucked in his waistband.

A search of the vehicle turned up a shotgun, shotgun shells, knives and baseball bats as well as pipes with the residue of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on weapons violations as well as a charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.

Headlines

Suspect with shotgun and multiple knives arrested in CVS parking lot

Crime
A suspect with a shotgun, a loaded .38-caliber pistol, multiple knives and baseball bats was arrested in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy.
Read more

Man on probation jailed without bond after caught with 11 Coors Light beers

Crime
A man on probation has been jailed without bond after he was caught with 11 Coors Light beers.
Read more

Texting leads to discovery of drugs tucked in cigarette pack and Crown Royal bag

Crime
A driver who was texting was arrested after drugs were found tucked in a pack of cigarettes and a Crown Royal bag in his vehicle.
Read more

United Way unveils Stronger Families Program for Sumter County residents

News
United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties is unveiling a new Stronger Families Program for Sumter County residents which will first open for 30 participants with classes beginning July 22.
Read more

Residents and TV crews flock to site of sinkholes

News
A steady stream of Villagers and television reporters has flocked to the Moyer Recreation Center parking lot since three large sinkholes opened up over the weekend, draining a large retention pond. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the latest from the site.
Read more

More Headlines

Villager with gun in golf cart arrested at Citizens First Bank

Crime
A 72-year-old Villager with a gun in his golf cart was arrested at Citizens First Bank.
Read more

PWAC overcomes concern about rising costs and green lights Lake Miona walking path

News
The Project Wide Advisory Committee has overcome concerns about rising costs and agreed to move ahead with a new walking path at Lake Miona.
Read more

Mayor expresses concern about traffic as Wildwood approves more development  

News
Mayor Ed Wolf expressed growing concern about traffic even as Wildwood approved more development. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek was at Monday's commission meeting.  
Read more

Villager’s son taking fight over mask mandate to U.S. Supreme Court

News
A Villager’s son is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to enjoin the government from enforcing the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate pending a final resolution of his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Orlando.
Read more

Trucker killed in fiery crash on I-75 near Wildwood

News
A trucker was killed Monday morning in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 near Wildwood.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth