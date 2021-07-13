90.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Villagers’ son with history of unclothed arrests lands back behind bars

By Meta Minton

Brian Sobocinski

A Villages couple’s 43-year-old son with a history of unclothed arrests has landed back behind bars.

Brian Paul Sobocinski, who lives with his parents on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores, was booked without bond Monday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is charged with violating his probation.

In 2019, Sobocinski was wearing only boxer shorts and sitting in a blue Jeep when he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in the parking lot of Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. A half-empty 3-liter bottle of Carlo Rossi Paisano table wine was spotted in the vehicle.

In 2014, Sobocinski was arrested when he was found naked outside a hotel in Boca Raton.

He was arrested in 2018 in an alleged attack on his fiance at a hotel in The Villages.

Sobocinski had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2004 in Texas and in 2019 in St. Lucie County in South Florida.

