77.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
type here...

Woman jailed after battle with romantic partner at construction site in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Brandy Prevatt
Brandy Prevatt

A woman was arrested after a battle with her romantic partner at a construction site in The Villages.

Brandy Lynne Prevatt, 38, of Leesburg, met Wildwood police at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Machol Street and Phiel Path in the Villages of Southern Oaks and said she wanted to press charges against her boyfriend who she claimed had pushed her down.

Officers went to the job site where a manager helped them find the man. He said Prevatt had followed him to the construction site, even though he had previously asked her not to do so, the report said. He said he “grabbed a walk board to set up on the side of the residence to began his job.” He said that he and Prevatt had a “verbal altercation” and as he walked away, she heaved a glass Pepsi bottle at him.

She claimed she threw the bottle at him because she was “only trying to aggravate” him “to where he would get angry,” the arrest report said.

She was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Juicy tidbits from Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on some “juicy tidbits” recently revealed by former President Trump.

Why the renovation at Fenney Recreation Center?

A Village of Summerhill resident is wondering why the Fenney Recreation Center was renovated. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Just another Trump hater?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident continues his war of words with a fellow Villager over President Trump.

Let’s be fair to everyone

A Village of Hacienda North resident offers an opinion on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump will be president in 2024

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident predicts Trump will be president in 2024.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos