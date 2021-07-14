Woman jailed after battle with romantic partner at construction site in The Villages

A woman was arrested after a battle with her romantic partner at a construction site in The Villages.

Brandy Lynne Prevatt, 38, of Leesburg, met Wildwood police at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Machol Street and Phiel Path in the Villages of Southern Oaks and said she wanted to press charges against her boyfriend who she claimed had pushed her down.

Officers went to the job site where a manager helped them find the man. He said Prevatt had followed him to the construction site, even though he had previously asked her not to do so, the report said. He said he “grabbed a walk board to set up on the side of the residence to began his job.” He said that he and Prevatt had a “verbal altercation” and as he walked away, she heaved a glass Pepsi bottle at him.

She claimed she threw the bottle at him because she was “only trying to aggravate” him “to where he would get angry,” the arrest report said.

She was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.